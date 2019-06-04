Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Moves Forward in Sierra Leone and With Global Messaging Network

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced today that it has progressed in the completion of both its Sierra Leone fixed wireless network as well as the expansion of its global SMS messaging network.



/EIN News/ -- The first point of presence in Freetown, Sierra Leone is nearing completion, with all of the in-building deployment and construction having been completed. Once final delivery of intercompany telecommunications infrastructure has been accepted, the network will be live. “We will begin accepting orders from business customers shortly,” said Michael Cothill, Hammer’s Chairman. “Our high speed access network will deliver unparalleled quality.” The network will have in-country diversity and is constructed to the best available modern standard for the region.

Hammer plans to offer local access to other global operators on a wholesale basis. Carrier customers will have the option of accepting delivery of services in Freetown or at certain European points of presence, either as point-to-point facilities or in-country Direct Internet Access.

While construction is progressing on networks in West Africa and with its partners in the Eastern Caribbean, Hammer’s subsidiary, 1stPoint Communications, has continued building out its robust SMS messaging platform. Building on its US messaging network and nationwide CMRS license, 1stPoint is adding several international direct routes to tier one operators worldwide. As these interconnections are completed, messaging services are being offered to Hammer’s existing retail customers as well as on a wholesale basis. These services, which are part of the foundation of the “Everything Wireless” strategy, will continue to grow in advance of the deployment of fixed wireless and mobile data networks. “Our unique approach to each market allows us to establish profitability in a market on an accelerated basis,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO.

“The integration of the four pillars of Everything Wireless is critical to our success,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO. “High speed fixed wireless, using Hammer’s patented Air™ Technology, mobility, OTT and smart city can be provided as one single platform to end users and operator partners through our Mobile Network Services Provider program.” The MNSP program allows MSOs, wireless carriers, wireless ISPs or traditional telecommunications operators to commission wireless networks without the capital expense or investment in personnel with the expertise necessary to operate a sophisticated wireless infrastructure. “Both partnerships and direct operator licenses will be part of Hammer’s strategy on an ongoing basis,” added Levitt. “We look forward to working with more partners in the coming months.”

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



