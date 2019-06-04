Tree of Knowledge and Northern Green Canada Sign License and Collaboration Agreement

/EIN News/ -- The Companies are set to Leverage Smart, Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Medical Cannabis Market



TORONTO, ON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI; OTCBB: TOKIF) (the “Company” or “TOK”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated March 18, 2019, it has entered into a License and Collaboration Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Northern Green Canada Inc. (“NGC”), a licensed producer in Ontario, Canada. The Agreement opens opportunities in the medical cannabis sector in Canada for TOK, thanks to enhanced joint capabilities through the collaboration.

The Agreement is for an initial term of 5 years and focuses on three strategic pillars – medical cannabis research and education; product development; and services for medical cannabis patients. The Agreement creates a significant collective footprint and additional growth potential for TOK and NGC in the Canadian market. The material terms include the following obligations:

· The provision of proprietary formulations by TOK to NGC, and the licensing of those formulations along with TOK’s proprietary delivery systems in exchange for a royalty;

· The manufacturing, processing, and sale by NGC of the formulations created by TOK;

· The joint research and development of new formulations to be jointly owned by NGC and TOK; and

· The joint development of education materials and programs for health care providers about the uses and benefits of cannabis.

“Our collaboration with Northern Green Canada is a testament to our ability to move nimbly to take a leadership position in the Medical Cannabis industry, while it also signals our commitment to smart, sustainable growth,” said Gary Prihar, President of Tree of Knowledge International. “What we are embarking on together will ultimately serve the Canadian market with the educational opportunities, as well as the products and services that both healthcare professionals and consumers — in particular those suffering from various forms of chronic pain — are requesting.”

“Northern Green Canada is thrilled to be aligned with TOK’s team in the areas of research and development, and to bring TOK’s network of clinics into our fold,” said Lisa McCormack, President and CEO of Northern Green Canada. “This Licence and Collaboration Agreement puts us on track to be able to best serve the growing demand within the medical cannabis industry in Canada and abroad.”

ABOUT NORTHERN GREEN CANADA INC.

Northern Green Canada Inc. is a private, federally licensed cannabis producer based in Ontario, focused on providing high quality, pharmaceutical grade products for enhanced quality of life. NGC was founded by a drive to create a company dedicated to helping others through the responsible use and innovation of medical cannabis. NGC operates out of its 90,000 square foot location, equipped with state-of-the-art cultivation facilities in Brampton, Ontario. In addition to an expert grow team, NGC management includes medical doctors and pharmaceutical personnel. For more information please visit, northerngreencanada.com .

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company’s products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol (“CBD”) products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK’s CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information please visit: www.tok.ca

Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374 Michael@tok.ca

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from entering into the Agreement with NGC and the timing thereof, the future operations of TOK and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the agreements with NGC and the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOK's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOK with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOK. As a result, TOK cannot guarantee that any agreements will be completed with NGC and that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOK will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

