Siyata Mobile Launches FirstNet Ready™ Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Device for Public Safety

UV350 is the First In-Vehicle Mounted Phablet Tested and Approved for use on the AT&T Network and FirstNet

MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF), a leading provider of in-vehicle communication devices, is pleased to announce the Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle mounted phablet is FirstNet Ready™, making it tested and approved for use with services on the FirstNet communications platform.



/EIN News/ -- FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It’s designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

“FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so First Responders can be confident that Siyata’s UV350 meets the highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission. We are happy to be the first U.S. cellular carrier to launch Uniden’s NextGen Vehicle Communicator – an innovative in-vehicle mounted phablet. We believe it will be an excellent answer for both existing and newly migrating FirstNet subscribers seeking an in-vehicle communication device.”

The FirstNet Ready UV350 device supports the FirstNet Band 14 spectrum and gives public safety subscribers access to the dedicated, physically separate FirstNet network core. The UV350 is the first in-vehicle mounted phablet that has been tested and approved to operate on FirstNet.

The Uniden® UV350 is built and designed to minimize the excessive clutter often found in the cabin of firetrucks, ambulances and police squad cars, by combining the functions of multiple devices into one. Using AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk or Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers can communicate with crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle battery, with cellular signal boosting technology to ensure drivers are always connected in emergency situations.

Before being approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. All FirstNet Ready devices are listed at on the FirstNet device page.

UV350 features include:



4G/LTE high speed data



5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring



Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality



In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery



Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included



Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

“Drivers who are operating vehicles, whether it is a first responder vehicle or a commercial truck, need to feel safe while communicating important information,” stated Marc Seelenfreund, Siyata Mobile’s CEO. “The demand for a multi-functioning in-vehicle device remains strong, so Siyata is pleased to launch the Uniden UV350. The UV350 allows first responders who are driving to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel to concentrate on the situation at hand. Safe driving.”

To learn more about Siyata Mobile and the Uniden® UV350 go to www.unidencellular.com.

For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

