Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present New Clinical Data at 79th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), today announced new analyses of clinical data for sotagliflozin will be presented at the upcoming 79th American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in San Francisco, California. The five accepted posters reflect Lexicon and its collaborator, Sanofi’s efforts to address the unmet need and potential treatment options for the management of type 1 diabetes.



ePosters

Saturday, June 8, 11:30am, Exhibit Hall (ePoster Theater B); ePoster Session “The Latest on SGLT Inhibition” Sotagliflozin Reduces Glucose Variability and Risk for Hyperglycemia in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (1191-P) The Impact of Sotagliflozin on Renal Function, Albuminuria and Blood Pressure in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (1196-P)



Posters

Sunday, June 9, 12:00pm, General Poster Session, Poster Hall (Hall F, North, Exhibition Level) Sotagliflozin Reduces Markers of Arterial Stiffness in T1D: Pooled Analysis from InTandem1 and InTandem2 Clinical Trials (1212-P) Sotagliflozin Leads to Lower Rates of Clinically Relevant Hypoglycemic Events at Any HbA1c Level at 52 Weeks in Adults with T1D (1220-P) Burden of Cardiovascular Comorbidity in US Adults with T1D (168-LB) ePosters listed above also presented during this session





About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney.

Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) has been approved in the European Union for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes and a body mass index ≥ 27 kg/m2, who could not achieve adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy. Sotagliflozin has not yet been approved for use in any other jurisdiction.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for patients with serious, chronic conditions. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists have studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes over the last 20 years and have identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl), Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development in diabetes and metabolism and neuropathic pain. For additional information please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s and Sanofi’s clinical development of and regulatory filings for sotagliflozin and the potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the risk that the FDA and other regulatory authorities may not grant regulatory approval of sotagliflozin in accordance with Lexicon’s currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the risk that such regulatory approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on the approved use of sotagliflozin. As a result, sotagliflozin may never be successfully commercialized. Other risks include Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of LX2761, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

