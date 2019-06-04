Industry Veteran Jeffrey LaMarita Joins Bexel to Support East Coast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, is pleased to announce Jeffrey LaMarita has joined the company as Strategic Account Manager. Based in New York, LaMarita will provide local sales support to clients in the Tri-State region with production equipment rentals and broadcast solutions.



With more than 35 years of experience in the industry, LaMarita will manage key accounts and represent Bexel’s east coast clientele. His extensive background includes supporting special events in the broadcast and corporate markets, namely high-profile clients like MLB, Yes Network, and NHK, as well as notable event productions for World Series and Super Bowl.



In response to a growing number of projects in the region, Bexel continues to expand its scope, and is now providing local support for the east coast market. “Bexel is committed to the company’s geographical growth to better serve our clients,” said Lee Estroff, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Bexel. “We are thrilled to have Jeff join our team. His experience in the production industry and his focus on customer service will be a great asset to the company.”



LaMarita added, “Bexel has an incredible reputation in the industry. I look forward to further expanding our relationships with partners in the Tri-State area, and collaborating with the NEP Worldwide Network on joint projects.”



Bexel is well-positioned to continue to provide the industry with unparalleled broadcast services and rental capabilities at the local level.



# # #



About Bexel

For over 35 years, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has been a leading global provider of outsourced innovative broadcast solutions for producers of sports, entertainment, and live events. Our services include production equipment rentals and engineered solutions for 4K and specialty cameras and lenses, RF audio and intercom, production workflow, custom flypacks, frequency coordination, and fiber optic solutions. We pride ourselves on exhibiting operational excellence from concept to completion. From our custom shipping cases designed for each rental package to save our client valuable time and money, to our commitment to quality when designing, building and installing full-service broadcast infrastructures, Bexel’s reliability is unmatched for providing value-engineered solutions and services. Learn more at bexel.com.



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents. NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

Jeffrey LaMarita Strategic Account Manager Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Compnay









Susan Matis NEP Group 412-423-1339 press@nepgroup.com Monique Rowland Bexel 818-565-4277 mrowland@bexel.com

