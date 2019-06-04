Scala Days Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Conference June 11 - 13, 2019

Lausanne, Switzerland event hosted by Lightbend along with Scala Center and EPFL

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced it is co-hosting the Scala Days conference celebrating its 10th anniversary. The event runs June 11 through 13 in Lausanne, Switzerland on the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) campus which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.



/EIN News/ -- “This is a historical moment as the Scala programming language celebrates its 15th year and the conference recognizes the event’s 10th anniversary,” said Mark Brewer, CEO of Lightbend. “We’re honored to co-produce the event with Scala Center and the leading technical Swiss university, EPFL.”

The Scala Days conference started in 2010 with 150 attendees and has since grown to become the leading Scala conference in the world, with more than 1,500 attendees and more than 70 technical workshops and presentations. It’s a unique three-day event that brings together developers to share their experiences and ideas around creating applications with Scala and related technologies such as Apache Spark, Apache Kafka and Akka.

Lightbend co-founder and author of Scala Prof. Martin Odersky delivers the opening day keynote speech on June 11. Odersky is a professor at EPFL in Lausanne where he originally invented Scala. His work concentrates on the fusion of functional and object-oriented programming. He is also the original author of the current javac reference compiler.

Reynold Xin, co-founder and Chief Architect at Databricks, delivers the second-day keynote entitled “A Story of Unification: From Apache Spark to MLflow”. Apache Spark, written in Scala, was created as a unified analytics engine in the context of "big data". The past few years have witnessed the meteoric rise of machine learning. Data scientists and engineers are now building sophisticated ML applications with tool sprawl. In his talk, Xin will discuss the challenges organizations face in this new world, and how developers can tackle these challenges with two new open source projects: Delta and MLflow

Scala Days features three days of talks and workshops or a wide range of topics. For more information on speakers and topics, please visit the agenda page here . More than 20 companies sponsored Scala Days , including Lunatech, Signify Technology, Sqooba and Virtus Lab.

