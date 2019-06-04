Angiochem Receives Loan from Quebec Government to Perform Phase III Trial

MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angiochem Inc. (“Angiochem”) announced today that it has been granted a $4 million loan from the Quebec Government through its BioMed Propulsion program. The funds will help Angiochem conduct its Phase III clinical trial for ANG1005.



Angiochem is currently developing ANG1005 for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis from HER2- breast cancer and the company’s Phase III clinical trial is expected to start later this year. There is currently no approved therapeutic option available for these patients.

“Angiochem is the first Quebec biotechnology company to have been granted a loan from the Quebec Government through its BioMed Propulsion program and we are very grateful for the government’s support. This loan is a major milestone for Angiochem as it will help the company conduct its last, late-stage clinical trial,” said John Huss, Executive Chairman of Angiochem.

“This clinical study clearly demonstrates Québec’s undeniable expertise in the life sciences sector, as well as its pioneering business and research environment, driven by ingenuity and creativity. Angiochem has just taken a major step, and the Québec government is pleased to support this promising project through its BioMed Propulsion program, which supports businesses with a strong potential. I am convinced that Angiochem’s efforts and success will contribute to improving the quality of life of many Québec women and their families,” Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation, stated.

About Angiochem

Angiochem is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing new breakthrough peptide drug conjugates that leverage the LRP-1 mediated pathway to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) to treat neurological diseases. These new compounds have the potential to address significant medical needs, many of which are insurmountable due to the fundamental physiological challenge posed by the BBB.

Angiochem is developing a focused product pipeline, including small molecules and biologics, for the potential treatment of a wide range of CNS diseases, including primary brain cancer, brain metastases, lysosomal storage diseases and pain. Founded in 2003, Angiochem maintains headquarters in Montreal, Canada. For additional information about the Company, please visit http://www.angiochem.com.

Contact Information:

Crystal Quast

Bullseye Corporate

647-529-6364

Quast@BullseyeCorporate.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.