International Telecommunications Union Selects Hill International to Support New Headquarters Project

PHILADELPHIA and GENEVA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide construction support services for the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) new headquarters building in Geneva, Switzerland.



/EIN News/ -- The ITU facilitates international connectivity in communications networks, allocates the global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops technical standards to make certain networks connect seamlessly, and strives to improve telecommunications access in underserved communities around the world. The new headquarters building will support this mission with the latest in collaborative workspaces and forward-thinking office design.

Hill will provide external construction project services in support of the ITU's project management team. Hill will call on the best practices and lessons learned from Hill’s portfolio of work for similar high-profile headquarters projects, both in the corporate and the public sector, to make certain the resulting new ITU headquarters embodies the organization’s mission and vision. The project is currently in design with construction scheduled to begin in 2022 with construction estimated to conclude in 2025.

“The ITU is the oldest specialized United Nations agency and a vital contributor to our world,” explains Alex Ramos, Hill Vice President & Managing Director for Western Europe. “Every time you make a call on your cell phone, use the Internet, or send an email, you are benefiting from the ITU’s work. Their new headquarters project requires a similarly forward-thinking, interconnected approach, and Hill is delighted ready to be a part of their team.”

