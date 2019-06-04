Concrete Cooling Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment and Company Profiles (Coldcrete Inc., Concool, LLC, Icelings, …)

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Concrete Cooling -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Concrete cooling is a technique that reduces the temperature of poured concrete to a certain level, in order to guarantee the quality of the concrete. Concrete cooling is mainly used for projects in parts of the world with warm climates, where large amounts of concrete are used. When concrete cures, a minimum favorable temperature in the range of 10 – 21 ºC must be maintained in the concrete for the minimum required curing period.

If it cures at temperatures above this level the concrete loses strength, more cracking occurs, it rapidly sets and there is an increased water demand. Therefore, the importance of concrete cooling is huge, especially considering the crucial role concrete plays in almost every building process.

Among all applications, highway construction holds the largest market share, in terms of value, as of 2017. Concrete cooling systems are ideal for regions that have a warm climate. Due to this, demand from the Middle East region is the highest. The various applications of concrete cooling use these solutions to cure concrete which would help improve strength of concrete in the long-term, thus making the structure strong enough to last for years after construction. Thus, this would lead to an increase in the demand for concrete cooling solutions in the highway construction application segment.



This report researches the worldwide Concrete Cooling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Concrete Cooling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kti-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH

Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd.

Coldcrete Inc.

Concool, LLC

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Lintec Germany GmbH

Icelings

North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

Recom Ice Systems

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Concrete Cooling Breakdown Data by Type

Water Cooling

Ice Cooling

Air Cooling

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

Concrete Cooling Breakdown Data by Application

Highway Construction

Dams & Locks

Port Construction

Nuclear Plant Construction

Concrete Cooling Production and Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Concrete Cooling capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Concrete Cooling manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Concrete Cooling Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Cooling Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Concrete Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Cooling

1.4.3 Ice Cooling

1.4.4 Air Cooling

1.4.5 Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concrete Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Highway Construction

1.5.3 Dams & Locks

1.5.4 Port Construction

1.5.5 Nuclear Plant Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Concrete Cooling Production

2.1.1 Global Concrete Cooling Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Concrete Cooling Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Concrete Cooling Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Concrete Cooling Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Concrete Cooling Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Concrete Cooling Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

....

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kti-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH

8.1.1 Kti-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Cooling

8.1.4 Concrete Cooling Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Cooling

8.2.4 Concrete Cooling Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Coldcrete Inc.

8.3.1 Coldcrete Inc. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Cooling

8.3.4 Concrete Cooling Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Concool, LLC

8.4.1 Concool, LLC Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Cooling

8.4.4 Concrete Cooling Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

8.5.1 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Cooling

8.5.4 Concrete Cooling Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Lintec Germany GmbH

8.7 Icelings

8.8 North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

8.9 Recom Ice Systems

8.10 Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Continued...

