Virtual/Online Fitness 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, June 4, 2019
Virtual fitness is an ongoing trend of delivering physical training sessions in groups through online channels. These training sessions are beneficial for people who face difficulty in physically attending classes. These sessions are conducted are at a pre-decided schedule or time slot. 
The global virtual fitness market is driven by the need for advanced fitness sessions, inclination towards physical fitness, increased stress environment, unavailability of time to attend sessions at institutes, sedentary lifestyle, and others. However, low awareness about the services and courses offered by the players in the industry hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing popularity of the concept of virtual fitness in developing economies presents lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future. 
In 2018, the global Virtual/Online Fitness market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 

This report focuses on the global Virtual/Online Fitness status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual/Online Fitness development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Keep 
Fittime 
Fitness On Demand 
Reh-Fit Centre 
GoodLife Fitness 
Wexer 
LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL LTD 
WELLBEATS 
Fit n Fast Health Clubs and Gyms 
Conofitness 
Charter Fitness 
Fitness First

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Group 
Solo

Market segment by Application, split into 
Adults 
Children 
The Elderly

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Virtual/Online Fitness status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Virtual/Online Fitness development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Virtual/Online Fitness Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Group 
1.4.3 Solo 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Virtual/Online Fitness Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Adults 
1.5.3 Children 
1.5.4 The Elderly 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Virtual/Online Fitness Market Size 
2.2 Virtual/Online Fitness Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Virtual/Online Fitness Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Virtual/Online Fitness Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Keep 
12.1.1 Keep Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Virtual/Online Fitness Introduction 
12.1.4 Keep Revenue in Virtual/Online Fitness Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Keep Recent Development 
12.2 Fittime 
12.2.1 Fittime Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Virtual/Online Fitness Introduction 
12.2.4 Fittime Revenue in Virtual/Online Fitness Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Fittime Recent Development 
12.3 Fitness On Demand 
12.3.1 Fitness On Demand Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Virtual/Online Fitness Introduction 
12.3.4 Fitness On Demand Revenue in Virtual/Online Fitness Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Fitness On Demand Recent Development 
12.4 Reh-Fit Centre 
12.4.1 Reh-Fit Centre Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Virtual/Online Fitness Introduction 
12.4.4 Reh-Fit Centre Revenue in Virtual/Online Fitness Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Reh-Fit Centre Recent Development 
12.5 GoodLife Fitness 
12.5.1 GoodLife Fitness Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Virtual/Online Fitness Introduction 
12.5.4 GoodLife Fitness Revenue in Virtual/Online Fitness Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 GoodLife Fitness Recent Development 

wiseguyreports

