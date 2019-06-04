Ammonium Sulfate Market Size to Reach USD 4,430.0 Million at CAGR 3.11% by 2026 | Increasing Demand for Fertilizers Expected to Expand Global Ammonium Sulfate Market

Ammonium Sulfate Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Solid, Liquid), Application (Fertilizers, Industrial Use, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Textile Dyeing) and Region (North America, Europe, Latin America) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study asserts that the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The assessment further reveals that the market is expected to scale a valuation of USD 4,430.0 Mn towards the end of the projection period. The global market is on the verge of entering the phase of maturity in the upcoming years.

The use of Ammonium Sulfate in the production of nitrogen and sulfur-rich fertilizers is projected to drive the expansion of the market over the next couple of years. The growth of the agriculture sector, in conjunction with increasing demand for fertilizers, is projected to catapult the Ammonium Sulfate Market on an upward trajectory. It is also extensively used for manufacturing caprolactam which is used to produce nylon 6 fiber, filament, and plastics. In addition, the strong value maintained by the end-user industries such as animal feed, textile dyeing, food processing, etc. is expected to boost the revenue of the market in the years to come.

Receive Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/693

An upswing in consumption is projected to be witnessed in the market over the next couple of years. However, the growing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers such as urea, ammonium nitrate, and UAN is anticipated to undermine the sales of Ammonium Sulfate in the nearby future.

Key Players:

The noted players operating in the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market are Royal DSM (The Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Vertellus Holdings LLC (US), LANXESS (Germany), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), HELM AG (Germany), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), AdvanSix (US), OCI Nitrogen (The Netherlands), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), and GAC CHEMICAL (US).

Market Segmentation:

This MRFR report presents a detailed Segmental Analysis of the Ammonium Sulfate Market based on Product Type and Application.

On the basis of Product Type, the market has been segmented into solid, and liquid. The solid segment is anticipated to hold a relatively larger share of the market over the next few years. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the water solubility of the product. It has paved its way across industries such as textile, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc. which is likely to boost revenue growth.

Browse the market data and information spread across 272 pages with 165 data tables and 19 figures of the report “Ammonium Sulfate Market Report - Forecast 2018-2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ammonium-sulphate-market-693

The Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Application, has been segmented into fertilizers, industrial use, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, water treatment, and textile dyeing. Among these, the fertilizers segment has been projected to account for the maximum share of the market across the assessment period. The valuation of the segment has been projected to reach USD 3,932.0 Mn towards the end of the forecast period in 2026.

Asia Pacific projected to strike a CAGR of 4.03%

The Geographical Analysis of the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market spans across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific accounted for the lion’s share of the market in 2017 and is expected to scale a CAGR of 4.03% over the assessment period. China held 32.3% of the market share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the expansion of the regional Ammonium Sulfate Market in the forthcoming years. India also resonates strong opportunities for growth and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 180.7 Mn towards the end of the forecast period.

North America is an important growth pocket and is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the years to come. The region is witnessing a drastic rise in demand for fertilizers owing to a decline in the availability of arable land coupled with increasing demand for food grains. This, in turn, is anticipated to encourage the growth pace of the ammonium sulfate market in the region across the projection period.

Latest Industry News:

The German company, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions, is aiding the establishment of a new chemical complex in Uzbekistan aimed at increasing production of fertilizers. The potential output at the complex is expected to include urea, ammonium sulfate, melamine, and phosphorous-based fertilizers.

EuroChem Group AG, a global agrochemical company, has initiated production process in urea ammonium sulfate (UAS) facility, located in Russia.

The government of Rwanda has announced the signing of a joint fertilizer partnership deal with two private companies, Moroccan Company, OCP Africa, and Agro Processing Trust Corporation for building a new fertilizer making plant.

Make an Enquiry before Buying this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/693

Summary:

Ammonium Sulfate is witnessing increasing applications across industries such as textile dyeing, fertilizers, food processing, water treatment, food & beverage, etc. The rising demand in these end-user industries is anticipated to accelerate the revenue growth of the market. Also, the growing demand for fertilizers owing to the growth of the agriculture sector is projected to play a significant role in the development of the market over the next couple of years. According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 4,430.0 Mn towards the end of the assessment period (2018 – 2026) reflecting a CAGR of 3.11%.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.