Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) today announced that Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, and Becky Taub, M.D., CMO and Executive VP, Research & Development of Madrigal will present at the following conferences in June 2019:

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – New York

Thursday - June 6, 2019, 10:00 AM ET



Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Rancho Palos Verdes, CA,

Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:20 AM PT



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – New York

Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 3:30 PM ET

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors section of the Madrigal website at https://www.madrigalpharma.com

A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in- class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist.

For more information, please visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

Investor Contact:

Marc Schneebaum, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc. mikebeyer@sambrown.com 312 961 2502



