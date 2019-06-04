Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers. 
In 2018, the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

 

The key players covered in this study 
Atos 
Blue Prism 
Capgemini 
Cognizant 
CGI 
EXL 
Genpact 
HCL Technologies 
IBM 
Infosys 
KPMG 
Pegasystems 
Syntel 
TCS 
Tech Mahindra 
Thoughtonomy 
UiPath 
Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Natural Language Processing 
Machine and Deep Learning 
Neural Networks 
Virtual Agents 
Mini Bots and RPA 
Computer Vision 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
IT Operations 
Business Process Automation 
Application Management 
Content Management 
Security 
Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Natural Language Processing 
1.4.3 Machine and Deep Learning 
1.4.4 Neural Networks 
1.4.5 Virtual Agents 
1.4.6 Mini Bots and RPA 
1.4.7 Computer Vision 
1.4.8 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 IT Operations 
1.5.3 Business Process Automation 
1.5.4 Application Management 
1.5.5 Content Management 
1.5.6 Security 
1.5.7 Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration) 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size 
2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Atos 
12.1.1 Atos Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction 
12.1.4 Atos Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Atos Recent Development 
12.2 Blue Prism 
12.2.1 Blue Prism Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction 
12.2.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Blue Prism Recent Development 
12.3 Capgemini 
12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction 
12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development 
12.4 Cognizant 
12.4.1 Cognizant Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction 
12.4.4 Cognizant Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Cognizant Recent Development 
12.5 CGI 
12.5.1 CGI Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction 
12.5.4 CGI Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 CGI Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

