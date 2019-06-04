JAGGAER and Xoomworks Partner to Deliver Industry Leading Procure-to-Pay Solutions to Europe

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces a partnership with Xoomworks , a leading procurement consultancy that works with a range of companies in the UK, EU, MENA and the US, to deliver best-of-breed Procure-to-Pay (P2P) digital transformation technology to the market.



/EIN News/ -- Xoomworks consultants are certified on the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform for P2P and will be expanding to Source-to-Pay (S2P). JAGGAER’s P2P is highly ranked by analyst groups and has been cited as a leader in delivering the four primary capabilities of a P2P solution: E-purchasing functionality, access to catalog content, E-invoicing, and accounts payable invoice automation. JAGGAER’s solution has been in refinement for over a decade to reflect the needs of customers and demands of the market for a powerful, intuitive, simplified spend management solution.

“We see a lot of opportunity in working with JAGGAER in the European market. They provide a great solution-set for the Procure-to-Pay process, driven by their deep experience in multiple industries including manufacturing, transportation, retail, consumer packaged goods, public sector and utilities,” says Ian Dagg, Managing Director of Xoomworks Procurement.

The JAGGAER ONE platform offers a world-class P2P solution that helps companies simplify their processes, gain organizational efficiency and drive cost savings. The solution is focused on enhancing key procurement activities, including the buying experience, with superior workflow capabilities and other eProcurement features that encompass forward-thinking innovation.

“JAGGAER is committed to the mission of bringing advanced P2P technologies to Europe in tandem with a nimble, highly competent and experienced partner like Xoomworks. Their reputation is unparalleled and collectively we will deliver value, efficiency and savings through digital transformation to a wide range of new customers,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO JAGGAER.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

