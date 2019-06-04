Cambium Learning Group K–12 Education Solutions Are Named Finalists in Nine SIIA CODiE Award Categories

DALLAS, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning® Group Inc., a leading educational solutions and services company committed to helping all students reach their full potential, has announced that products from its Learning A-Z® and ExploreLearning® business units have been named finalists in nine categories of the 2019 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards.



“The CODiE judges are all veteran educators, and they do very thorough reviews of all entries. Their confirmation is reassurance that these programs are helping make a difference in the classroom environment,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning.

Cambium Learning’s 2019 CODiE Award finalists are:

ExploreLearning

Best Cross-Curricular Solution: ExploreLearning Gizmos ®

Best Educational App: ExploreLearning Reflex ®

Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution: ExploreLearning Reflex

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK–8: ExploreLearning Reflex

Best Science/STEM Instructional Solution: ExploreLearning Gizmos

Learning A-Z

Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution: Headsprout ®

Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades PreK–8: Raz-Plus ®

Best Science/STEM Instructional Solution: Science A-Z ®

Best Solution for Exceptional Students: Headsprout

“The 2019 CODiE Award finalists represent the finest in innovation and creativity in educational technology,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These breakthrough products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to the diverse needs of student and educators. We congratulate all of this year’s finalists who are bringing the transformative power of technology to address global education challenges.”

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations and a math fact fluency solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at https://www.cambiumlearning.com/ .

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit https://www.learninga-z.com/ or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About ExploreLearning

ExploreLearning® believes all students can have success in math and science. Our online solutions bring effective, research-proven instructional strategies to classrooms around the world. Gizmos® ( www.explorelearning.com ) is the world’s largest library of interactive, online simulations for math and science in grades 3–12; Reflex® ( www.reflexmath.com ) is the most effective solution available for math fact fluency development; and Science4Us® ( www.science4us.com ) is an award-winning program that gives K–2 students a head start in STEM. For more of the latest news, please visit https://blog.explorelearning.com/ .

