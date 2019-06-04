“Global Respiratory Inhalers market set to grow to $38bn by 2023,” says new Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new pharma report Top 20 Global Respiratory Inhalers Manufacturers 2019: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis, Merck, Teva and other companies.

The global respiratory inhalers market is estimated to reach $38bn in 2023. In the respiratory Inhalers market the top three companies by revenue are GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca, with 57.1% of the world market in 2018.

Inhalation therapy is the best option for lung diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These local therapies allow the use of smaller doses and reduce systemic side effects. In the last two decades, a remarkable scientific interest in the technology for pulmonary delivery was spiked by the fact that the lungs can be used as a portal for systemic drug delivery.

Purchase full report or download free sample pages



The lead analyst of the report commented “Developments in treatment are expected to continue as new drugs and emerging technologies become more widely available. This may include personalised treatments for certain types of asthma not responding to the stepwise approach of the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) guidelines and treatments tailored to the specific composition of individual patient’s airway inflammation. Inhaler technology will continue to innovate with ‘intelligent’ delivery systems allowing more precise targeting of specific areas of the lungs becoming more common. In addition, inhaler-based health monitoring devices providing feedback of inhaler use to patients and healthcare professionals offer the promise of improved treatment adherence and health outcomes.”

Leading companies featured in the report include GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis, Merck, Teva and other companies.

Related Reports:

For more pharma reports, visit our website

Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.