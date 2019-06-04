Vice Speaker of Chinese parliament arrives in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 4 - The Vice Speaker of the Standing Committee of the People’s Assembly of China, Wang Chen, arrived last Monday morning in Luanda for a three-day work visit, in the framework of the reinforcement of the relations between both countries’ parliaments. ,

The Chinese parliament official is leading a delegation of about 21 MPs, who were welcomed at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport (Luanda) by the Second Vice Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly, Suzana de Melo, and the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Cui Aimin.

According to the visit programme that has reached ANGOP, this Tuesday morning, Wang Chen will hold meetings with the chairpersons of the varius commissions of the National Assembly, and also have a meeting with the First Vice Speaker, Emília Carlota Dias.

In the afternoon, Wang Chen is to be toured around the various areas of the National Assembly building as well as the Agostinho Neto Memorial and the Military History Museum, in Luanda.

The programme also includes a meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

On Wednesday morning, the visiting parliamentary delegation is to check some Chinese investments.

