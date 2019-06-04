AstraZeneca to lead a workshop during the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2019

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

SMi Group are delighted to announce that industry expert Digby Harris, Global Category Manager will lead a pre-conference workshop on 8th October in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workshop Overview:“Cross Company Collaboration to Develop Digital Therapeutic Solutions Using Connected Devices Workshop A – Tuesday 8th October 2019, Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKDigital therapeutics using connected devices are often developed in collaboration between pharma, device and software developers, data platform owners, data providers, wearables and sensor providers and others.This workshop will focus on reviewing the typical scope and component elements of a digital therapeutic, key considerations of a successful multi-party collaboration, and development of the collaborations of the future.Benefits of Attending:This workshop is intended for those who wish to learn more about:• Collaborating with other parties (including pharma and technology providers) to develop digital therapeutic solutions• How collaborations are evolving and whyThe conference and workshop Agenda is available to download from the event website at www. wearable injectors .co.uk/einpr2About the Workshop Leader:Digby Harris, Global Category Manager, Digital Therapeutics, AstraZenecaDigby Harris is AstraZeneca’s Global Procurement lead for Digital Therapeutics and has been involved in developing Digital Therapeutics alliances for over 6 years (including connected device development). During that time Digby has also been AstraZeneca’s Global Procurement lead for drug delivery device development. Previously Digby has worked in technology licensing and research collaborations in the Oncology and Respiratory areas.Secure your attendance and book your place at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr2 Wearable Injectors and Connected DevicesConference: 9th – 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK--- ENDS ---Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



