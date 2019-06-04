Benchmark Mineral Intelligence hires Albemarle Japan executive as it continues expansion of its Price Assessment division / ベンチマークミネラルに森　満博(元アルベマール)が加わりました

Mori Mitsuhiro Joins Benchmark Minerals From Albemarle Japan / ベンチマークミネラルに森 満博(元アルベマール)が加わりました

/EIN News/ -- London, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark Minerals) is delighted to announce that Mori Mitsuhiro has been appointed Principal Consultant – Asia.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Mitsuhiro will be responsible for strengthening Benchmark Minerals’ Price Assessment process in Japan and Korea together with analysing the anode and cathode links in the lithium ion battery supply chain.

Mitsuhiro is a true battery supply chain expert and joins Team Benchmark from Albemarle, one of the world’s leading lithium chemicals producers.

In his career Mitsuhiro has worked for NEC Corp, cathode and anode powder chemistry experts Zeon Corp, OMG Japan, Freeport Cobalt and most recently Albemarle.

ベンチマークミネラルインテリジェンス社は森 満博をプリンシプルコンサルタント-アジアに任命したことをお知らせいたします。

東京を拠点として、森はプライスアセスメントチームの日本、韓国での活動をより充実したものにし、またリチウムイオン電池サプライチェーンにおける負極、正極材の市場分析に従事していくことになります。

これまでNEC、日本ゼオン、OMG Japan、Freeport Cobalt、アルベマールに在籍し、電池に関連する事業に携わってきました。

Mori Mitsuhiro, Benchmark Minerals’ new Principal Consultant – Asia, said:

“Having known the team since 2015, Benchmark Minerals’ price assessments, data and analysis has been the world’s top tier source for me.

“It is fantastic to be joining such a fast growing intelligence firm that is number one in our industry and I am very pleased to be a part of the team.

“I started my professional career as a lithium ion battery researcher at NEC. I’ve moved to the upstream industries of cobalt and lithium through to functional materials like polymer binders.

“I do believe supply chain management and materials technology are the critical components to managing and meeting the surging demand for electric vehicles (EV). I look forward to bringing both my commercial and technical know-how to Benchmark Minerals’ clients and facilitate growth of the entire industry.”

森からのコメント

私は2015年に初めてベンチマークと出会って以来、電池サプライチェーンの多くのことをベンチマークから学んできました。近年のベンチマークの急成長は驚くべきもので、この度、このチームの一員になれたことをたいへん嬉しく思います。

NECでリチウムイオン電池の研究開発者としてキャリアをスタートさせ、機能性材料としてのバインダー事業、コバルト、リチウムといった川上産業で経験を積んできました。サプライチェーン管理と材料技術が今後のEV需要を満たすために重要な要素であるとの考えのもと、これらの分析調査を通してベンチマークの顧客に価値を提供し、また産業全体の成長の一助になるよう取り組むつもりです。

Simon Moores, Managing Director, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said:

“Mori has a truly unique set of experiences in the lithium ion battery supply chain from the nuances of cobalt producer Freeport Cobalt for rapidly developing cathode chemistries, to the lithium supply chain from his time at Albemarle.

“Crucially, each role has been pivotal in identifying where the technical requirements meet the commercial demands of the market – Mori’s expertise in both of these camps is second to none.

“Understanding these nuances will make or break a company’s plans in the 21st century lithium ion battery and electric vehicle industry. This deep knowledge, strategic mindset, and critical thinking is fundamental to what makes Benchmark Minerals expert at what we do.

“Having Mori join us doubles down on our number one position in offering focused Price Assessments, Forecasting and Advisory services to every major market in the world, and helps grow our presence in Japan, Korea and China.

“Mori joins recent team member additions from Tesla and SQM in what is an aggressive, focused, yet organic build out of capacity within Benchmark Minerals to match the surging demand for our services.

“It is a true pleasure to have Mori join our growing team at Benchmark Minerals.”

社長、サイモンからのコメント

森はコバルトからリチウムに至るリチウムイオン電池サプライチェーンの中でたいへんユニークな経験を積んできました。重要なことは、市場からの要求を満たす技術特性を理解し判断することです。市場と技術における森の専門知識は非常に長けたものとなります。

21世紀のリチウムイオン電池と電気自動車産業において、これら市場と技術のニュアンスの理解は、企業におけるの事業の成功を左右するものとなります。深い知識、戦略的思考、クリティカルシンキングは、ベンチマークミネラル社がエキスパートになるための土台となるものです。

森の加入は、プライスアセスメント部門、フォーキャスト・アドバイザリー部門が世界のあらゆる主要市場に提供する最高のサービスをより強化するものであり、日本、韓国、中国でのベンチマークミネラル社の存在をより高めることとなります。

最近チームに加入したテスラとSQMからのメンバーも含め、ベンチマークでは積極的かつ集中的にメンバーを増しつつ、有機的で生産性の高い能力を持つことにより、急増する当社サービスへの需要に対応していきます。

成長を続けるベンチマークミネラルに森が加わったことは本当に喜ばしいことです。

ABOUT BENCHMARK MINERAL INTELLIGENCE



Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark Minerals) is the world’s leading voice and most trusted provider of data and advisory services in the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

Benchmark Minerals is globally known for setting the lithium industry’s reference price which is relied upon to negotiate contracts between actors in the industry, including lithium extraction operators, cathode manufacturers, battery cell producers and automotive OEMs. The Company also produces regular price assessments on cobalt chemicals and graphite and also tracks lithium ion megafactory capacity build out.

Benchmark Minerals also provides Forecasting & Consultancy services that are relied upon by a wide range of customers, from governments, electronics manufacturers, EV makers, battery cell producers, and mining companies. Premium Quarterly Forecast reports are provided for the lithium, cobalt and graphite industries, including cost curves and a fully linked supply and demand model allowing easy scenario analysis.

Our single-client advisory services provide actionable and implementable recommendations in the form of supply chain workshops, lenders market reports and input to feasibility studies.

To complement its publishing activities, Benchmark Minerals has created the industry’s leading platform to discuss the subject – The Benchmark World Tour. Starting in 2015, the annual series offers free investment and industry seminars, and has grown to 17 cities in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Benchmark Minerals also hosts an industry gathering for the lithium ion supply chain in Q4 of each year. Benchmark Minerals Week consists of two main conferences, Graphite & Anodes and Cathodes, and is the world’s meeting place to negotiate deals and network.

Benchmark Minerals’ data, insight, and understanding of the subject is unrivalled, as witnessed by repeat testimony to the US Senate in 2017 and 2019. In addition, Benchmark Minerals has been invited to give guest lectures at the University of Oxford, Stanford University, the Royal Institution, and advised the UK Government.

The EV and battery supply chain is Benchmark Minerals’ sole focus and speciality.

info@benchmarkminerals.com www.benchmarkminerals.com

