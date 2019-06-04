Aprimo Announces Spring 2019 Release with Enhancements across its Entire Platform

Solution provider unveils release during its Sync! user events in Nashville and Barcelona

CHICAGO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo , the leading provider of technology solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them, has announced a Spring 2019 Release including new features, UX innovations, and expanded integrations across its entire platform.



/EIN News/ -- The release recaps innovations that Aprimo continuously delivered to its SaaS platform from the beginning of the year. Each update further enables users to easily plan, create, and manage all their content and behind-the-scenes activities involved in delivering customer experiences.

“Aprimo is excited to continue providing innovative solutions that empower our customers to better optimize their teams to deliver experiences in market faster,” said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer. “Our increasing partnerships and integrations also enable these enterprise organizations a single source of truth for all their content and activities.”

New product enhancements focus on making it easier for users to find and re-use components of advanced content types, as well as work more efficiently via tighter integrations and enhancements to work requests:

Advanced package support for files including Creative Cloud documents, 3D models, and computer-generated images (CGI): Ingest any document, 3D, or CGI package and automatically deconstruct the separate objects or object groups as individually downloadable items. This can include underlying stock images, text snippets, or other graphic treatments that can be searched for, downloaded, and used to enrich new content among dozens of other use cases.

New Work Request Experience: UX improvements that make self-service updates easier including more transparency on current job status with all teams and assignees involved, and the capability to automatically populate agile boards and task lists with both assigned and projected tasks

UX improvements that make self-service updates easier including more transparency on current job status with all teams and assignees involved, and the capability to automatically populate agile boards and task lists with both assigned and projected tasks The Aprimo Mobile App that enables reviewers to approve new purchase orders and invoices on-the-go as well as see how marketing expenses affect overall budgets

Aprimo announced its platform enhancements at its annual Sync! user conferences, held in May at the Music City Center in Nashville and this week at the World Trade Center in Barcelona.

About Aprimo

Aprimo provides technology solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. For more information visit www.aprimo.com .

