Special Breakfast for Kids at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Crafted pancake provided every day to entice kids' palates Dwi Rahastika, the pancake master Special crafted pancake in the making crafted pancakes Senses breakfast restaurant

We ensure that young travelers have a tasty start to the day by providing an exciting array of kids’ food on the buffet and a fun and interactive pancake craft experience that they will never forget.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A family-friendly resort in Bali located on a pristine beach in Nusa Dua, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is dedicated to creating inspirational and memorable holiday experiences for all its guests, including children. Recognizing the importance of starting the day with a good breakfast, the team at Senses Restaurant have created a dedicated kids’ corner at the extensive buffet, where cookies, assorted donuts, sausage rolls, mini fruit pizza and sandwiches are served. A highlight is the live pancake craft cooking station, with fluffy pancakes cooked to order in all kinds of shapes – a novel and imaginative breakfast experience to entice children of all ages.

Chef de Partie, I Komang Dwi Rahastika – also known as the ‘Pancake Craft Chef’ – presides over a fun and interactive experience, creating pancakes in the shape of cartoon characters, letters and animals. As well as requesting a pancake of their own design, and watching it take form on the griddle, children are also encouraged to learn to cook their own pancakes, which make breakfast entertaining and enticing.

Komang, who also loves to draw in his spare time, relishes the opportunity to pour his imagination into pancake art and claims his greatest reward is to see his young guests happy and to fulfill their wishes. “My favorite shapes to create are the peacock, because it’s a symbol of my vivid imagination, and a smiling monkey face which represents my pleasure in doing my job which is also my passion,” says Komang.

Komang concluded his internship program at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali in 2016, his passion and dedication as a chef was rewarded with a full-time position in September 2018. “I can see a huge opportunity to learn and to grow and was thrilled to be offered a chance to join the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali full-time,” says the young chef.

“As an award-winning family resort we continually strive to create novel experiences for our young guests which include our signature Ritz Kids program, extensive array of family activities, and of course dedicated children’s menus in our restaurants We know that parents sometimes have difficulties encouraging their children to eat breakfast, but with so many fun activities on offer, it’s vital that our young travelers have a tasty start to the day. We ensure this by providing an exciting array of children’s food on the buffet and a fun and interactive pancake craft experience that they will never forget,” says General Manager Karim Tayach. .

Following a healthy breakfast, children are energized and ready for all the activities on offer at Ritz Kids, from water sports to Balinese dance and music classes, arts and crafts and turtle conservation.

For more details on Children’s menus and activities at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali please contact rc.dpssw.ritz.kids@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarltonbali.com .



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechat id: ritzcarltonbali .

Ritz Kids Balinese Kite Activities at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali



