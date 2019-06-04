TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA” TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 20, 2019, Randy Neely (President and Chief Executive Officer), Lloyd Herrick (Executive Vice President), and Edward Ok (Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer), all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, had Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) vest. These were granted to each individual as part of the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan in May 2016.

As per the Plan, following the vesting date, the Company has 55 days to assess performance and to receive Board of Directors’ approval of the assessment. The Company received Board approval of the performance assessment on May 30, 2019.

The Company’s PSUs have a three-year performance period in which the Company’s total shareholder return (“TSR”) is measured against the TSR of the individual companies included in the performance peer group (“PPG”). The PPG was selected in May 2016 at the time of grant. As per the Plan, depending on the Company’s relative TSR as compared to the TSR of the PPG constituents, the vesting of the 2016 PSU grant would be assessed a performance rating within a range of 50% to 150% of the original grant (inclusive of dividends). For the 2016 grant, the Company achieved a performance rating of 150%.

PDMR Position Type Quantity

Previously

Awarded Quantity

Vested Vesting

Price

($Cdn) Number

Held

Following

Vesting Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer PSU 426,873 98,445 $2.38 328,428 Lloyd Herrick Executive Vice President PSU 457,861 110,304 $2.38 347,557 Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer PSU 159,103 12,643 $2.38 146,460

Prior to Ross Clarkson’s retirement as CEO on December 31, 2018, he was a participant in the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and as such was the recipient of PSUs. On May 20, 2019 Ross Clarkson (Non-independent Director) had PSUs vest.

Director Type Quantity

Previously

Awarded Quantity

Vested Vesting

Price

($Cdn) Number Held

Following Vesting Ross Clarkson PSU 430,813 139,069 $2.38 291,743

The PSUs were granted in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash. Total cash payable can be calculated by taking the total units vested multiplied by the performance rating of 150% multiplied by the Vesting Price. The Vesting Price is calculated as the 5-day volume weighted average share price of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the vesting date. The Vesting Price of the shares of the Company was calculated at Cdn $2.38.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR

a) Name Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument



Performance Share Units Performance Share Units Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs Vesting of PSUs Vesting of PSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.38

Volume: 98,445 Price: Cdn $2.38

Volume: 110,304 Price: Cdn $2.38

Volume: 12,643 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume

Price: $2.38 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 98,445 PSUs Price: $2.38 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 110,304 PSUs Price: $2.38 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 12,643 PSUs f) Date of the transaction May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Ross Clarkson 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.38

Volume: 139,069 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume

Price: $2.38 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 139,069 PSUs f) Date of the transaction May 20, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.444-4787

mail: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan

