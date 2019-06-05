Hospitals (Outpatient Care) Market Annual Sales To Reach $1,366.4 Billion By 2022

Hospitals And Clinics Market By Service Type (Hospitals, Clinics); By End User-Gender (Female, Male); By Expenditure (Public, Private) - 2022 Global Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitals and outpatient centers are medical facilities that provide diagnostic and medical treatment to patients with a wide range of medical conditions. Clinics offer medical care or treatment that does not require any overnight stay in a hospital or medical facility. Outpatient care may be carried out in a medical office or at hospital. View complete report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitals-and-clinics-market

The global hospitals and clinics industry reached a value of nearly $3,693.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% since 2014. Going forward, population, aging, increased healthcare access, economic growth and increased lifestyle diseases will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are government regulations and budget limitations.

There is a rising demand for greater access and portability of health information from both consumers and hospitals service providers. Cloud based EHR systems store data on remote servers which can be accessed through mobile and web applications from a range of devices. They are cost effective, accessible from remote locations, secure and offer robust privacy features. Cloud based EHRs integrate additional business and information services such as disease outbreaks, price information and other services to both patients and healthcare providers. Major cloud based EHR systems providers include CureMD, Practice Fusion, AthenaHealth, MIE WebChart EMR and Quest Diagnostics Care360 EHR.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global hospitals and clinics market will arise in the hospitals segment which will gain $1,366.4 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The hospitals and clinics market size will gain the most in China at $406.7 billion. Hospitals and clinics market-trend-based strategies include the deployment of cloud-based EHRs (Electronic Health Records), adoption of big data analytics solutions, and adoption of mobile and IoT technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the hospitals and clinics industry include improvement of treatment procedures, and construction of new medical centers.

Recommendations – To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company among a number of other strategies recommends the hospital and clinics companies to consider adopting cloud-based electronic health records, focusing on personalized medicine, and collaborating for value-based healthcare.

Few points from Table of Contents:

6. Introduction

6.1.1.Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2.Segmentation By Type

7. Hospitals And Clinics Market Characteristics

7.1. Segmentation By Service Provider

7.2. Segmentation By End-User Gender

7.3. Segmentation By Expenditure

8. Hospitals And Clinics Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.Resources

8.2.Service Providers

8.3.Payers

8.4.End-Users

9. Hospitals And Clinics Market Opportunity Assessment, Porter’s Five Forces Model

9.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

9.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

9.3. Threat Of New Entrants

9.4. Threat Of Substitutes

9.5. Industry Competition

10. Hospitals And Clinics Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis

10.1. Political

10.2. Economic

10.3. Social

10.4. Technological

10.5. Environmental

10.6. Legal

11. Hospitals And Clinics Market Customer Information

11.1. Millennials Preferring Walk-In Clinics And Telemedicine

11.2. Most Women Are Unaware Of The Age For Heart Screenings To Begin

11.3. Patients Are Highly Satisfied With General Practitioners’ (GP) Treatment

11.4. High Adoption Of Mobile Strategies In Hospitals

11.5. Adoption of mHealth Technologies

11.6. Healthcare Providers Are Shifting from Fee Based Payments to Value-Based Payments

11.7. Digital Channels Increasing Patient Flow

