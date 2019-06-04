Surveying And Mapping Market Will Gain $3.23 Billion Of Global Annual Sales By 2022

Global Surveying And Mapping Services Market Drives, Restraints, Major Players, Trends And Opportunities By The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for surveying and mapping services is expected to reach a value of nearly above $50 billion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 7% since 2018.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the global construction industry and the rise in oil and gas industry activities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of skilled surveyors and the rise in competition in the market. Going forward, faster economic growth, technological advances in autonomous vehicles, and increasing demand for environmental surveying will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include the increasing financial costs and rising security concerns.

The top opportunities in the global surveying and mapping market will arise in the topographic surveying segment which will gain $3.23 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The surveying and mapping market size will gain the most in China at $3.54 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the surveying and mapping market include investments in unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, and the adoption of latest technological advances such as cloud technologies and 3D laser scanning technology. Player-adopted strategies in the surveying and mapping industry include partnerships with technological companies to acquire innovative technology to generate high precision data, increases in business activities in the non-oil and gas industries, and acquisition and development of innovative technologies for better surveying and mapping results.

To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the surveying and mapping companies to consider adopting technological advances such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cloud computing technologies and 3D laser scanning, focusing on expanding through collaborations, and focusing on environmental groups, among other strategies.

The global surveying and mapping market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the global surveying and mapping market made up almost 4% of the total market in 2018. Players in the market include John Secom Group, Fugro N.V., AECOM, Stantec Inc., and Mott MacDonald Limited.

Surveying And Mapping Services Market By Type (Hydrographic Surveying, Cadastral Surveying, Topographic Surveying, And Other Land Surveying Services), By End Users (Construction, Mining Support Activities, And Oil And Gas Support Activities), By Companies, And By Regions – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surveying and mapping services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts surveying and mapping services market size and growth for the global surveying and mapping services market, surveying and mapping services market share, surveying and mapping services market players, surveying and mapping services market size, surveying and mapping services market segments and geographies, surveying and mapping services market trends, surveying and mapping services market drivers and surveying and mapping services market restraints, surveying and mapping services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The surveying and mapping services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

