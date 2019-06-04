Humongous (& Cool) Words For Kids by SB Hilarion Publishes to Rave Reviews

Humongous (& Cool) Words Cover

This is my sincere way to introduce young philomaths around the world to one another's cultures and to experience the likes of science, math, and different languages in a non-conventional manner.” — SB Hilarion

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrepid siblings Hao Finley and Sabine Yi are on another knowledge adventure, and this time they're on a word adventure! A very big word adventure...you might even say--humongous. Join them on an incredible trip through more than 800 large and fascinating words. Learn why floccinaucinihilipilification might be a bad idea or where to find ouananiche in the wild!Book release 6/3/2019Reviews:In this unique piece of non-fiction text, young siblings, Sabine and Hao Lee, take readers on a one-of-a-kind reading adventure! Together, they creatively share their knowledge of what countless interesting and often unusual vocabulary words mean, as well as how they relate to everyday life. The two cover a vast array of topics, delving into astronomy, biology, geometry, music, art, health, and even offering some insight into foreign language and multiculturalism!"Humongous (& Cool) Words For Kids is for true philomaths (those who love learning), just as I Am Manifesto, another one of Hilarion's publications is. It is both scholarly and thorough, making it an ideal pick for language arts, science, and social and cultural studies for teachers to use in their classrooms." ~ Jennifer Padgett, Manhattan Book Review "Humongous (& Cool) Words for Kids is a dictionary-esque book that tells the story of two kids and their family as they wander through a tale of words and their definitions....This is a fun-loving and enjoyable book, with surprising and awesome words drawn from many cultures. The entries are memorable, with humorous explanations/definitions to help remember them. It's a book that's fun to read aloud or peruse alone, with fascinating information to share with the whole family, and words that will challenge anyone in the room, maybe especially the adults!" ~ Axie Barclay, San Francisco Book Review"This book is refreshingly unique and, after reading many books on the alphabet, this one captivated me with its novelty and uniqueness when it comes to imparting information. This book is not only for children but for all seekers of knowledge who love to learn more about what is happening around them on the global platform. The information is conveyed in a way that is appealing and entertaining and does not sound boring. The illustrations add to the appeal of the contents and help by pulling child readers into the book. This is the second book that I have read by this author. What I admire about her writing style are the spiritual subtleties she inserts into the writing, giving her books a positive vibe." ~ Mamta Madhavan for Readers' Favorite"I love words and have always considered that I have a fairly strong grasp of vocabulary, at least English vocabulary, that is. SB Hilarion's uniquely mesmerizing vocabulary primer had me questioning my actual credentials as a philomath from the very first page. I love this book! I enjoyed the presentations my two hosts, HF and SY, gave in each chapter, and I had to slow myself down to adequately digest all the data, drawings, humor and knowledge found on each page. This book is a sheer delight and will, no doubt, convert even the most abject despiser of vocabulary drills into a fellow philomath, one who easily uses the most amazing words and actually knows what they mean. Each word presented is given glorious, multicolor life, making learning an interactive and simply amazing experience. I hope that Hilarion, HF and SY are planning further books and eagerly await further learning adventures with them. Humongous (& Cool) Words For Kids is both humongous and cool -- it's also most highly recommended." ~ Jack Magnus for Readers' Favorite"This is my sincere way to introduce young philomaths around the world to one another's cultures and to experience the likes of science, math, and different languages in a non-conventional manner. At the same time, I hope that my Raising Young Scholars Series overall will raise the awareness, self-esteem and confidence of all children," says author SB Hilarion.The books is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Ingram, and other book retailers. The British-English edition will be released in July.SB Hilarion is the author and main illustrator of the narrative nonfiction children's books in the Raising Young Scholars Series. The author of I AM Manifesto, Hilarion holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Columbia University, and a law degree from Harvard University. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and children, plus some deer who refuse to pay rent. You can find her at www.sbhilarion.com Manhattan Book Review is part of the City Book Review company, and together they publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has five review outlets: San Francisco, Manhattan, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines page for City Book Review. Find great book reviews on all of their websites.



