Readout of Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s Meeting with Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-147-19

Department of Defense Spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to discuss the security environment on the Korean Peninsula, combined readiness in support of diplomatic negotiations, and strengthening of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. Acting Secretary Shanahan thanked President Moon for the ROK's continued support for the enforcement of UN Security Council Resolutions until North Korea achieves final, fully-verifiable denuclearization.

Both assessed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is ironclad and continues to coordinate closely to ensure the Alliance's combined defense contributes to peace and security in the region.