SAIL INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Alerts SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Investors to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors and Persons with Knowledge to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) to the firm’s investigation into possible disclosure violations.



/EIN News/ -- If you purchased or otherwise acquired SailPoint securities between January 2, 2019 and May 8, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SAIL

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SAIL@hbsslaw.com .

On May 8, 2019, SailPoint and senior management (1) announced the Company’s Q1 2019 financial results, and (2) slashed guidance for 2Q and FY 2019. Management stated, “We’ve seen some recent changes in our pipeline that are impacting our expectations for the second quarter and remainder of 2019.”

This news drove the price of SailPoint shares sharply lower on May 9, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether management had pipeline visibility at the time of their earlier guidance, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SailPoint should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SAIL@hbsslaw.com .

