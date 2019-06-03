Brookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series S Preference Shares

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States. All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the quarterly dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S (“Series S Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.S).



The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 1.303120% (5.17% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.32578 per share, payable on September 30, 2019.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit www.bpoinvestor.com .

