Comstock Announces Leases with matchbox and Big Buns for Reston Station

Thompson Hospitality’s Locally Owned and Operated Restaurant Brands to Join Founding Farmers, Sweet Leaf and Starbucks on Reston Station’s Metro Plaza

RESTON, Va., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”) announced that matchbox, the D.C.-based wood-fired pizza restaurant, and Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, the D.C.-based burger, burger bowl and craft beer restaurant, have signed leases and will open at Reston Station in late 2019 or early 2020. matchbox will occupy 6,000 square feet in Comstock’s Helmut Jahn designed Trophy Class office tower at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza. Big Buns will occupy 3,000 square feet in in Comstock’s luxury apartment tower, the BLVD, at 1908 Reston Metro Plaza. The popular Thompson Hospitality restaurants join Founding Farmers, Sweet Leaf and Starbucks in Reston Station’s Metro Plaza District, as Comstock continues to expand the restaurant and beverage offerings in the Reston Station neighborhood.



“We are delighted to add matchbox and Big Buns to our best-in-class merchandising at Reston Station,” said Tim Steffan, EVP/Asset Management at Comstock. “In choosing Reston Station, these popular brands will benefit from the high-traffic and upwardly mobile demographics of one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington region.”

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. area. Covering nearly 40 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station at the terminus of Phase I of Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is already home to more than 1,000 residents, numerous corporate headquarters, multiple retail establishments, and several restaurants. Comstock recently announced that Google has leased several floors in the Helmut Jahn designed office tower and anticipates additional announcements regarding additional leases in the near future.

“We are very excited about opening a matchbox and a Big Buns at Reston Station,” said Warren Thompson, president and chairman of Thompson Hospitality. “Since joining forces with matchbox last July, our goal has been to continue growing thoughtfully throughout the region, creating restaurants where our guests want to eat, drink, share, and gather. We couldn't have asked for a better location, just one mile from our home office at the threshold of Reston’s first Metro Station, the Wiehle Reston-East Station.”

About matchbox

Since 2003, matchbox has provided a quintessential neighborhood gathering place for communities throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From its original location in Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown, the homegrown company has expanded to ten local restaurants, plus two more in Dallas, Texas and Sunrise, Fla. With twelve locations and more on the way, matchbox has consistently offered a fun, familiar dining experience with a cool, come-as-you-are vibe, setting a higher standard of casual dining for all to enjoy.

Centered around fresh, premium ingredients, the diverse menu offers something for everyone, from wood-fired pizzas to mini burgers to simple, yet refined main courses, and a full bar featuring specialty cocktails, local beer and wines from around the globe. As a community leader, matchbox regularly brings on charity partners to support the causes they champion.

About Big Buns

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers (Ballston, Arlington) and Big Buns Damn Good Burger Co (Village at Shirlington) are fun-casual restaurants specializing in damn good burgers, burger bowls, shakes, craft beer and booze. Our restaurants are inspired by a true love for burgers and beer, and the belief that eating out should feel like a fun backyard party with delicious food, ice-cold drinks and good friends. Our menu is a balance of tradition and innovation, comprised of different styles of burgers from all over the world. We were founded in 2007 with the simple goal of making our awesome guests happy by serving made-to-order, crave-worthy burgers that are crafted using the highest quality ingredients.

About Thompson Hospitality

Thompson Hospitality is the largest minority-owned food service and one of the largest retail food and facilities management companies in the country. Led by President and Chairman Warren Thompson, the family-run organization was founded over 25 years ago and operates several restaurant concepts around the D.C. area, including The Delegate, matchbox, Austin Grill, Hen Quarter, American Tap Room and Big Buns Damn Good Burgers. Visit thompsonhospitality.com to learn more.

About Reston Station

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. area. Covering nearly 40 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station at the terminus of Phase I of Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is already home to more than 1,000 residents, numerous businesses, multiple retail establishments, and several restaurants. With more than approximately 2 million square feet of completed and stabilized office and residential buildings, more than 2 million square feet of additional development in various stages of entitlement, development and construction, and a 3,500-space underground parking garage and transit facility adjacent to the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station, the Reston Station neighborhood is taking shape and quickly becoming Fairfax County's urban focal point in the Dulles Corridor. For more information about Reston Station, visit; www.RestonStation.com .

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (“CHCI”) is a multi-faceted real estate development, asset management and real estate related services company that, since 1985, has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market and in other key markets in the southeastern United States. In early 2018, CHCI announced it would wind-down its subsidiary for-sale homebuilding operation, and focus exclusively on commercial real estate investment, development, asset management and real estate related services. In early 2019, CHCI announced it had recapitalized its balance sheet and completed the transition of its operating platform. Anchoring the transition of CHCI is a long-term asset management agreement covering two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a nearly 5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Reston, VA, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, VA, and additional development assets. Comstock’s substantial experience in entitling, designing, developing, and managing a diverse range of properties including apartments, condominiums, mixed-use (residential and commercial) properties, large-scale commercial parking garages and infrastructure projects, has positioned Comstock as a premier developer and real estate asset manager. CHCI also provides development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, design and remediation services.

/EIN News/ -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Denise Pattakos – 703.230.1146

Shanna Wilson – 917.674.3096

Marina Ein – 202.374.3500

Source: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.



