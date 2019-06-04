In-Home Mobility Equipment helps Seniors Avoid Monthly Assisted Living Facility Costs

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coeur d’Alene ID, June 4, 2019 — AssistedLivingCostAvoider.com announces linking to the in-home mobility equipment directory to help seniors live in their home and avoid the $4,000 monthly assisted living facility costs. For selecting the best in-home mobility equipment needed, search the internet by the keywords “$4,000 assisted living avoider”.Website owner; age 86, avoids $4,000 national average monthly assisted living facility costs with his in-home mobility chair in a 55-plus apartment. The “ cost avoider” inspired creating a website to help seniors avoid paying assisted living facility costs by living in their home as long as safely possible;Senior Living Facilities:Independent Living; also designated 55-plus facilities, is the lowest cost senior facility that permits a tenant’s in-home mobility equipment. Independent living facilities are senior residences in an all-adult community consisting of apartments, condominiums, cottages, houses and townhomes.Assisted Living; with a wide range of accessibilities, provides caring for residents who are able to live independently, but may need assistance with their activities of daily living, such as bathing, grooming, emergency call services, meal preparation, housekeeping, medication supervision, nursing, laundry, fitness, and memory loss care.Memory Care; is a specialty category that offers physically secure living for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, memory impairment and memory loss.Continuing Care Retirement Community; “CCRCs” offer caring options for residents experiencing changes in healthcare needs. Depending upon the residence, continuing care may be available to tenants in independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities.For additional information on in-home mobility equipment, visit: AssistedLivingCostAvoider.comAbout AssistedLivingCostAvoider.com:AssistedLivingCostAvoider.com owner; at age 86, avoids assisted living cost in his home with a cost avoider mobility chair instead of paying $4,000 monthly assisted living facility costs. The cost avoider inspired launching a website for seniors to find in-home mobility equipment needed to remain in their home for as long as safely possible; and not pay assisted living facilities costs.



