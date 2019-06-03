Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Opening of New Post Falls, Idaho Branch

/EIN News/ -- POST FALLS, Idaho, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce its newest location in Post Falls. The Post falls Branch is located at 1729 E. Seltice Way, Post Falls, Idaho. A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Jason Steenstra manages the Post Falls branch. Steenstra joined Mountain America in 2010 and has been in the finance industry for 9 years, most recently serving as the Idaho Falls branch manager since 2016. Jason now calls Post Falls his home with his wife and three boys. He is excited to be part of the Post Falls community and raise his family in the beautiful Inland Northwest.

“Being new to the area, I am excited to spread the vision and values of Mountain America while serving our current membership and adding new members to Northern Idaho,” Steenstra said. “We have hired an amazing staff that is eager to serve the Post Falls community and surrounding areas.”

In addition to being open on Saturdays, the Post Falls Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle CheckingSM account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 820,000 members and $8.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com .

Media Contact:

Angie Nelson

208-493-0131

anelson@macu.com



