Wetzel’s Pretzels Takes its Wetz Coast Pretzel South with Planned Georgia Expansion

PASADENA, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetzel’s Pretzels is a brand born from the Southern California lifestyle that has cultivated fans for more than 20 years thanks to its scratch-made pretzels, fresh lemonade and craveable Cin-a-Bitz. Building on that fan passion and the brand’s ability to cultivate fanatics from coast to coast, Wetzel’s Pretzel’s vice president of franchise development, Doug Flaig, will be hosting exploratory meetings with qualified multi-unit operators in Atlanta June 27 and 28.



Wetzel’s targeted growth plans for Atlanta and the surrounding area come on the heels of another banner year for the company, which included consistent, industry-leading sales growth as well being recognized as a growth concept by publications like Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Times.

Beyond Wetzel’s Pretzels’ sales momentum, company leadership view Georgia and the greater Atlanta area as a fantastic growth opportunity thanks to the state’s strong GDP growth, new-business-friendly climate and low corporate tax rate. Currently, the brand has the following real estate opportunities available:

Mall of Georgia

Cumberland Mall

North Georgia Premium Outlets

Perimeter Mall

“Wetzel’s Pretzels’ menu items sit at a fantastic intersection of being quick, affordable snacks that are made from scratch with limited ingredients, exactly what today’s consumers are looking for,” said Jennifer Schuler, Wetzel’s Pretzel’s CEO. “This brand is positioned for immediate and long-term growth thanks to operational simplicity, unit size flexibility and the corporate team’s core focus on franchisee profitability. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity across Atlanta and look forward to partnering with operators to bring this beloved West Coast brand to life throughout the area.”

Beyond traditional mall buildouts, Wetzel’s Pretzels is able to capitalize on various nontraditional locations as the brand offers a variety of build-out options to accommodate most any space, including both baking and non-baking kiosks, as well as remote units that can supplement a traditional in-line location. It’s a concept that can truly fit anywhere there is appropriate space.

Those interested in learning more about Wetzel’s Pretzels can contact Flaig to schedule an initial discussion at 805.616.9799 or doug@wetzels.com . Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Wetzel’s Pretzels’ franchise site .

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 340 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website , call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram .

