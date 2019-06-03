Statement by the Canadian Steel Producers Association Regarding the Federal Government's Announcement on Additional Steps on Safeguards

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Steel Producers Association’s (CSPA) President, Catherine Cobden, issued the following statement today following the Government’s announcement on the introduction of a Notice of Ways and Means Motion:



“Today’s announcement by Minister Morneau represents an important step to ensuring Canada can respond swiftly to changes in global steel markets caused by overcapacity and trade actions taken by other jurisdictions.”

“Safeguard measures are an important trade tool for preventing diversion of foreign imports into Canada’s domestic steel market. The Canadian steel producers believe these trade measures continue to be necessary in today’s global context.”

“With today’s announcement and the work undertaken by the recently announced industry - government - union working group, we believe that the Government will be positioned to take the critical steps needed to protect Canadian jobs and industry from unfair trade practices.”

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction and transportation sectors.

Media Contact

Catherine Cobden

President, Canadian Steel Producers Association

613-884-4856

c.cobden@canadiansteel.ca



