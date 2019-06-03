HQDA Announces New Air Route for its Subsidiary leads new tourists to Palau

Rosemead, California, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 1st, 2019, Guangzhou, China, Palau Asia Pacific Management Ltd., a 51%-owned subsidiary of HQDA Elderly Life Network Corp. (Symbol: HQDA) (hereinafter referred to as “HQDA”) announced: From June 4, 2019, Palau Asia Pacific Management Ltd. will add four direct flights per week from Macau to Sihanoukville, Cambodia, every Tuesday or Saturday, from Sihanoukville to Macau, ZA363 11:45-15:10; every Wednesday or Sunday, form Macau to Sihanoukville, ZA364 10:30-12:00.

Sihanoukville, is the largest harbor and the second biggest tourist city in Cambodia. The new air route meets the fast-growing passenger momentum in this area. Meanwhile, an air corridor from Southeast Asia via Macau to Palau will be a conduit of tourists from Southeast Asian cities, Hong Kong, Macao and the mainland of China, especially led to Palau. From removing the air route between Hong Kong and Palau to extend from Palau, Macau to Sihanoukville, the new arrangement optimizes the route flight capacity and transfers more passengers, who are concentrated from Hong Kong and mainland China. It will also increase the occupation ratio of air flights as well as the operational efficiency and profitability.

Ms. Ziyun Xu, Chairwoman and CEO of HQDA states, "The addition and adjustment of our current air routes will extend our air transport capacity to Southeast Asia and radiate more influence in the tourism market in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Palau. We are pretty optimistic in the growth prospect in this area.”

/EIN News/ -- Introduction of HQDA, USA

HQDA Elderly Life Network Corp. develops and markets elderly services and products primarily in China. It has an integrated network platform with proprietary technologies to serve its clientele in healthcare management, tourism and travelling, wellness living through related investments and organizational alliances in the world. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Rosemead, California, USA.

Contact

Jimmy Zhou

jz@hqda.net



Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.