Meridian Bioscience Announces Closing of Transaction to Acquire Business of GenePOC

CINCINNATI, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the business of GenePOC Inc., a Quebec City, Quebec, Canada based provider of molecular diagnostic instruments and assays.



Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

