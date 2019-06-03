Meeting of Holders of Debentures Issued by Golden Leaf Holdings to be Held

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“GLH” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a pioneer cannabis company built around recognized brands for the wellness and recreational markets, announces that a meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders (the “Debentureholders”) of debentures (the “Debentures”) of the Company issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of November 2, 2017 (as the same has otherwise been amended or may be amended, modified, restated, supplemented or replaced from time to time, the “Indenture”) will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, 2100 Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3C2, to consider and if deemed advisable approve an extraordinary resolution to amend the Indenture to increase the monetary threshold for permitted asset dispositions to better facilitate the disposition of unprofitable, unproductive, or strategically unnecessary assets. More information can be found in the notice mailed to Debentureholders.



About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Company:

Kate Koustareva

Director of Financial Reporting & Treasury

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenxtrx.com

Investor Relations:

Steve Hosein

Renmark Financial Communications

416-644-2020

Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com /nopich @kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206



