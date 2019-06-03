Lam Research Appoints Sohail Ahmed to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that Sohail Ahmed has joined the company’s board of directors effective as of June 3, 2019. The new addition will expand Lam’s board to 12 members.



Mr. Ahmed previously served as senior vice president and general manager of the Technology Manufacturing Group at Intel Corporation. In that role, he oversaw the research and development (R&D) as well as the deployment of next-generation silicon logic technologies for production of future Intel microprocessors. During his more than 30 years at Intel, Mr. Ahmed held various leadership positions including corporate vice president and general manager of the Logic Technology Department for advanced technology silicon development.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Sohail Ahmed as a Director of Lam Research," said Stephen G. Newberry, chairman of Lam Research. "Mr. Ahmed’s extensive experience in building, leading, and scaling global manufacturing and R&D organizations for a major semiconductor manufacturer will augment the depth of the board’s technical knowledge.”

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, the knowledge, expertise and understanding a director may bring to our board, our technology leadership, our commitment to customer success, and our continued ability to accelerate innovation and enhance device performance. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect, and other risks detailed in documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 24, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 23, 2018. These uncertainties and changes could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:



Libra White

Media Relations

510-572-7725

publicrelations@lamresearch.com



Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

investor.relations@lamresearch.com



