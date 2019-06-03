AMC Networks to Participate in Gabelli Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Sean Sullivan, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the Gabelli Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.AMCNetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.

Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Sundance Now, Shudder, Acorn TV, UMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts:

Seth Zaslow

Investor Relations

646-273-3766

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis

Corporate Communications

917-542-6390

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com



