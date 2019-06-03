Synaptics Appoints Kiva Allgood to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced the appointment of Kiva Allgood to its Board of Directors, effective May 31, 2019. Ms. Allgood will join the Board’s Compensation Committee and Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee.



/EIN News/ -- Ms. Allgood currently serves as the Global Business Unit Head of IoT and Automotive for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a global provider of communications technology. Prior, she served as Chief Commercial Development Officer and as Managing Director of GE Ventures, a Corporate Venture Company and Innovation Group of GE Corporate. Ms. Allgood also served as President of Qualcomm Intelligent Solutions, IoT and Smart Cities at Qualcomm Incorporated, a global provider of foundational technologies and products used in mobile devices and other wireless products.

Nelson Chan, Executive Chairman of the Board at Synaptics expressed his support and said, “We believe that Ms. Allgood’s senior management positions with other leading companies, her experience at a leading venture capital firm with a focus on high-technology companies, her engineering background, and her knowledge and track record in the Internet of Things and automotive technology sectors will prove highly valuable as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all Synaptics shareholders.”

