Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Updated Interim Data from a Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing potential first-in-class product candidates for cancers with critical unmet medical need, today announced updated interim data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study of its investigational monoclonal antibody, cirmtuzumab, in combination with ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Results from the first 12 patients in the Phase 1 portion of the study showed that the combination was well tolerated, with an overall objective response rate (ORR) of 91.7%, including three patients with clinical or confirmed complete responses.



/EIN News/ -- These data were presented today as part of a poster session at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The study is being conducted in collaboration with the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) School of Medicine, and the CIRLL (Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in Relapsed Leukemia and Lymphoma) Study Group.

“The cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib combination has demonstrated impressive clinical activity in this interim assessment of data from these patients with CLL,” said Michael Y. Choi, M.D., UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, and an investigator in the study. “These results support our belief that the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1)-Wnt5a signaling pathway remains active in ibrutinib-treated CLL and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In addition, we believe that inhibition of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) in CLL cells increases dependence on ROR1 signaling, further enhancing the potential benefit of a ROR1 inhibitor such as cirmtuzumab.”

The Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib combination was well-tolerated

Among 18 CLL patients evaluated in the interim safety assessment of the study, the Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib combination was well-tolerated, with adverse events that were typical for those reported in the literature for patients receiving ibrutinib alone. No dose-limiting toxicities were attributed to cirmtuzumab. Two patients discontinued treatment: one patient due to worsening heart failure unrelated to the combination treatment; and one patient secondary to atrial fibrillation, pericardial effusion and tamponade, which was not attributed to cirmtuzumab.

On-treatment ORR was 91.7%

Twelve CLL patients received 24 weeks or more of treatment on the study, and so were evaluable for efficacy. The on-treatment ORR was 91.7%, with 11 of the 12 patients achieving a partial response (PR) or complete response (CR) as of the data cutoff of May 22, 2019. None of the patients experienced progressive disease (PD). Three patients completed the full one year of treatment specified in the protocol, and one out of these three patients met all International Working Group CLL (iwCLL) criteria for a CR, including no enlarged lymph nodes or splenomegaly, an absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) in the normal range, and no evidence of a lymphoid infiltrate or increased lymphocytes in the bone marrow. Two patients experienced a clinical CR, one at 34 weeks and another at 42 weeks of treatment, including no enlarged lymph nodes or splenomegaly, and an ALC in the normal range, pending bone marrow assessment.

Patients treated with ibrutinib commonly experience a redistributive lymphocytosis, with a transient increase in ALC. The increase in ALC following cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib treatment was markedly blunted and fell to below baseline more rapidly compared to historical data for treatment with ibrutinib alone.

Preliminary signs of efficacy in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Six patients with MCL have also been treated in a separate cohort of the Phase 1/2 study. Data from this cohort will be presented at a future medical conference. One patient with MCL who had relapsed following an allogeneic stem cell transplant experienced a confirmed complete response after 3 months of cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib treatment, including complete resolution of a large mediastinal mass. This CR has been confirmed at 6 and 9 months of combination therapy.

“These data presented today, taken together with an earlier Phase 1 study of cirmtuzumab as a monotherapy in relapsed/refractory CLL, give us increased confidence in the potential for cirmtuzumab as a treatment for patients with ROR1-expressing lymphoid malignancies, particularly in combination with ibrutinib as a potential treatment for patients with CLL and MCL. We believe that the data also help to validate the importance of ROR1 as a therapeutic target,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., cofounder, president and CEO of Oncternal Therapeutics. “We are currently treating patients with CLL in an expansion cohort in the Phase 1/2 study, and expect to report updated results in the second half of 2019.”

The presentation entitled, “Phase 1/2 Trial of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib: Planned Analysis of Phase 1 CLL Cohorts,” is available on Oncternal’s website at www.oncternal.com .

About the Study

The CIRLL Study (CIRM-0001) is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating cirmtuzumab in combination with ibrutinib and is actively enrolling patients with CLL or MCL. Part 1 is a dose-finding portion designed to determine the recommended dosing regimen (RDR), Part 2 is an expansion cohort to confirm the RDR, and Part 3 will randomize patients with CLL to receive either ibrutinib alone or ibrutinib plus cirmtuzumab. The data presented today are the results of a planned, interim assessment of the CLL patients enrolled in Part 1.

About Cirmtuzumab

Cirmtuzumab is an investigational, potentially first-in-class anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody. Cirmtuzumab is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of CLL and MCL, in a collaboration with the UC San Diego School of Medicine and CIRM. In addition, an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with paclitaxel for women with metastatic breast cancer is being conducted at UC San Diego School of Medicine. CIRM has also provided funding to support the cirmtuzumab development program.

ROR1 is a survival factor for many cancers. Tumor cells that express ROR1 have tumor-initiating features that are associated with a dedifferentiated oncogenic state. When expressed by hematologic malignancies such as CLL and MCL, ROR1 acts as a receptor for the tumor growth factor Wnt5a. Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine discovered that targeting a critical epitope on ROR1 was the key to specifically targeting ROR1 expressing tumors, and this finding led to the discovery of the potent and highly selective antitumor activity of cirmtuzumab observed in preclinical studies. ROR1 activates pathways that lead to increased cancer cell proliferation, invasiveness and drug resistance.

Oncternal believes ROR1 is an attractive target for cancer therapy because it is an oncofetal antigen – a protein not normally expressed in adults, and confers a survival and fitness advantage when reactivated and expressed by tumor cells. Overexpression of ROR1 in tumors results in cancer cells becoming less differentiated, increasing their ability to self-renew and metastasize by increasing cell migration and the ability to initiate new tumors. Patients with tumors that overexpress ROR1 have poor prognoses, consistent with the increased cell migration, tumor initiation, and chemotherapy resistance observed in preclinical models. Preclinical data indicate that when cirmtuzumab binds to ROR1, it blocks Wnt5a signaling, induces differentiation of the tumor cells, and inhibits tumor cell proliferation, migration and survival. Cirmtuzumab has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diverse pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody that is designed to inhibit the ROR1 receptor that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of CLL and MCL, and TK-216, a small-molecule that is designed to inhibit ETS-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. In addition, Oncternal has a CAR-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. More information is available at www.oncternal.com .

