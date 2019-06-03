Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TAK)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (“Takeda” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAK). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tak



The investigation concerns whether Takeda and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 14, 2019, Takeda forecast an unexpected operating loss for the current year, citing costs associated with the Company’s $59 billion purchase of Shire Plc. On this news, Takeda’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.57 per share, or 8.06%, to close at $17.92 on May 14, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Takeda shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tak. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.