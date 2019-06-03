First Harbor Capital Discontinues Due Diligence on Bryce Skin Care

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, MA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AnnaBidiol, Inc. d/b/a First Harbor Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACBD) (or the “Company”), announced today that during its due diligence process, Mr. Adrian Bryce Diorio of Bryce Skin care, formally known as Bryce Organics, and a subsidiary of Bryce Holdings LLC, has voluntarily and abruptly departed after a dispute.



Along with Mr. Diorio’s departure, any other associated businesses affiliated with Mr. Diorio are no longer of interest to First Harbor Capital and have been terminated. “Mr. Diorio’s departure and the termination of the letters of intent are in the best interests of the shareholders of the Company,” stated Kevin C. Baer, Corporate Strategy Advisor, First Harbor Capital Inc.

First Harbor will maintain its focus by targeting acquisitions that will maximize shareholder value. There are other exciting prospects and we anticipate that other opportunities will be presented during the remainder of this fiscal year.

About First Harbor Capital: We are a diversified holding company seeking to acquire emerging companies in key industries where rapid revenue growth and market share penetration are poised for significant gains. We intend to acquire, invest and partner with companies that have competent management teams with provable experience in their industry and have developed products or services that have a unique edge and strong growth in their marketplace.

Safe Harbor Provision: Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

For More Information Visit: www.FirstHarborCapital.com

For contact: Investor Relations (833) 266-2833

Email: Info@FirstHarborCapital.com



