Benefits by Design, Green Shield Canada and Phzio Canada launch TeleRehab Services to Group Benefits Members

OTTAWA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phzio Canada – developer of the industry-leading Phzio platform for telerehabilitation, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc. and Green Shield Canada (GSC) to enable BBD’s existing group benefits members to have access to Phzio’s innovative solution for telerehabilitation services (aka. virtual physiotherapy).



“Our brand in the marketplace is directly linked with being able to deliver new and innovative solutions for our members.” said Mike McClenahan, Managing Partner at BBD. “And Phzio’s telerehabilitation solution is a perfect fit! Using Phzio, we are providing better access for employees needing physiotherapy. In the long-term, this is about healthier people living pain-free.”

Peter Gove, Innovation Leader at GSC adds, “GSC realizes that the role of physical health is growing in importance for employers and employees. Musculoskeletal issues have been on our radar for a while, and with Phzio, we are able to support BBD in the launch of a virtual care model pilot that increases the reach and positive impact physiotherapy providers can have on plan members. A pilot like this is so important for GSC, as it helps us evaluate new virtual services for possible future inclusion in benefits plans.”

Darwin Fogt, CEO at Phzio stated, “We are very excited to launch our relationship with BBD and GSC to introduce Phzio to plan members. This collaboration effectively breaks down many of the traditional barriers of time and travel for employees and their families getting access to a physiotherapy professional. Employees will have faster, easier and less expensive access to have a physiotherapist diagnose and treat most musculoskeletal disorders.”

About Phzio Canada

Phzio is the first physiotherapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. The Phzio Telerehab platform is the most advanced technology available for Physiotherapists to treat patients virtually and is available in Canada and the US.

The physiotherapy market in Canada is approximately $3 billion annually.

About Green Shield Canada



GSC is Canada’s only national not-for-profit health specialist, and their reason for being is the enhancement of the common good. GSC seeks innovative ways to improve access to better health for Canadians. From coast-to-coast, their service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration services. Supported by sustainability and outcomes-based strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, they create customized programs for over two and a half million plan participants nationwide. Learn more about GSC at greenshield.ca.

About BBD

Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc. is a third-party administrator working in partnership with independent advisors to help working Canadians connect with employee benefits plans and services. In business for over 20 years, BBD offers a full suite of group insurance products and the company’s technology solutions support health and drive growth for Canadian workplaces. Visit https://www.bbd.ca/ for more information.





For additional information on Phzio’s virtual care products and services please contact Mr. Curtis Hollister, COO: 1-613-505-9644, chollister@phzio.com or visit Phzio.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.