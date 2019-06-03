Firefly Barbecue Wins 1st Place: 2019 Best BBQ Sauce on the Planet Vinegar Category in American Barbecue® Sauce Contest

Firefly Barbecue 1st Place for 2019 Best BBQ Sauce on the Planet, Vinegar Category

Firefly Barbecue is the first EU company to win an award at the prestigious American Royal World Series of Barbecue Sauce Contest.

GLOSSOP, DERBYSHIRE, UK, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derbyshire, UK – Firefly Barbecue Limited is pleased to announce that it was awarded first place for the Best BBQ Sauce on the Planet in the vinegar category, at the 2019 32nd Annual American Royal World Series of Barbecue® Sauce Contest.

Open to any producer of a retail barbecue sauce, the contest provides the opportunity for contestants to put their sauce up against other sauces from around the world to earn the title of “Best Sauce on the Planet.” This year, over 50 certified barbecue judges assembled at the American Royal to participate in a blind tasting of nearly 400 barbecue sauce entries. Entries were judged in five categories: Mild Tomato, Hot Tomato, Mustard, Vinegar, and Specialty. Sauces are judged on their appearance, texture, taste alone, and taste on unseasoned barbecue meat.

Firefly Barbecue’s competitors included companies from 35 U.S. states and eight countries including Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Company co-founder Noel Bateman says he is tremendously proud of Firefly’s achievements:

“We’re a small family business. And we were up against some formidable competition!”

But Firefly Barbecue is no stranger to awards, having been awarded five Great Taste awards in 2017, and a further six Great Taste awards in 2018.

According to Noel, the secret of his company’s success lies in the simplicity of their ingredients.

“We use simple but high-quality ingredients with no chemicals, E numbers, MSG, or anything of that nature,” adds Noel. “Our products are allergy friendly, gluten free, and vegetarian. And we make it a point to clearly list all of the ingredients we use on our labels, with absolutely nothing hidden.”

About the Company

A small family U.K. company that produces hand crafted barbecue sauces and rubs, Firefly Barbecue is proud to bring the authentic taste of American barbecue to the European consumer. Firefly has created a range of sauces that represent different states of the U.S., each sauce reflecting a different flavor and style of cooking for that state. With all-natural ingredients that are free of additives, the company’s spice mixes are 100% blended and packed in the U.K. in order to support local businesses.

For more information or to place an order, visit the website at www.fireflybbq.eu.



