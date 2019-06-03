AMRS & CRCM - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)

Class Period: March 15, 2018 - March 19, 2019

Deadline: June 3, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/amrs

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amyris lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) there was a material weakness in Amyris’ internal controls over financial reporting; (3) Amyris would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Amyris’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)

Class Period: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019

Deadline: June 3, 2019

For more info: http://bgandg.com/crcm

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Care.com was not effectively screening members’ information “against various databases and other sources for criminal or other inappropriate activity,” (2) hundreds of day care centers listed on Care.com’s website as “state licensed” were not so licensed; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.