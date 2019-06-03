Green Leaf Farms International (PNTV/GLFI) Announces New Revenues Streams With the Launch of 2 New Product Lines, Pre-Rolls and Clear Wax

The new products will lead to more revenues for Green Leaf Farms Las Vegas and will be available to purchase next week at two Las Vegas based dispensaries, Exhale Dispensary

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV ), is in the process of changing its name to Green Leaf Farms International, Inc. with the new ticker symbol to be GLFI. PNTV/GLFI is a rapidly growing company in the worldwide cannabis industry with initial operations in Nevada and now medical derivatives production project in Argentina.



The company previously announced that it signed a new cultivation management agreement with Growsmith who was tasked with a primary goal of maximizing revenues at the North Las Vegas facility by revamping and optimizing the Company's 27,000 sq. ft indoor facility . The revamping has been completed for phase 1, with the upgraded facility capable of greater production output and revenues. This was accomplished by adopting appropriate growing methodology that optimizes the space for both vegetation and flowers rooms, as well as environmental controls to ensure potentiation of genetics. The optimizing included stacking plants to increase the cultivation sq. footage, reworking lighting systems to consume less power and introducing an effective and organic pest management system which create a much more efficient environment for sales.

The re-vamping also includes introducing new culturally appropriate products and the creation and introduction of high THC cultivars. The first products include about 7,000 Durban Poison and Pina Collusion Green Leaf Farms Branded pre-rolls into the market over the next 30 days. The first 1,000 to be released and for sale at Exhale dispensaries. In addition to the pre-rolls Green Leaf is utilizing its relationship with ROAR Cannabis and will be releasing a clear shatter/wax concentrate product also available at Exhale dispensaries.



M. Bradley , CEO of Green Leaf Farms, states, “I am pleased to see how quickly the Growsmith team has turned around our North Las Vegas facility, it has been more than just experienced growers. But a team who truly understand the culture and the market in Nevada. Introducing high THC genetics with a sustainable, cost focused, high yielding cultivation plan will result into the doubling of the revenue capacity for our facility.” Bradley adds, “This is also the start of having products that we are proud to bare our consumer facing brand.”

PNTV published their updated Investor Presentation which explains their business model and plan to increase shareholder value. To view the and download the Investor Presentation , please visit https://playersnetwork.com/investor-presentation .

About Growsmith

Growsmith is a procurement, service management and design company based out of Boulder, Colorado. Founded in 2011, Growsmith is a leader in the development and implementation of advanced protocols for the design, procurement, management and service of commercial cannabis cultivation and production facilities. The company has developed long term relationships with manufacturers to develop new products, applications and protocols for the rapidly expanding cannabis sector. Growsmith currently assists operations of over 400,000 sq ft of cultivation in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, Argentina, Jamaica and Colombia.

About Player’s Network (stock symbol PNTV)

Player’s Network is a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Jujuy, Argentina (only for medical purposes). Over the last twelve months, the Company has grown from a development stage company to a fully operational cannabis business. The business strategy is to grow by acquisitions, joint ventures, and new market opportunities in the US and Internationally. Cannabis is legal for medical use in thirty States plus DC. It is legal for adult recreational use in nine States plus DC. The entire country of Canada legalized marijuana adult use in October 2018. Other 50 countries have legalized cannabis with medical purposes. The Company believes this trend of legalization of marijuana in the US and worldwide will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for shareholders.



