UPS Appoints Charlene Thomas Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement Of Teri McClure

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the appointment of Charlene Thomas as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 1, and the retirement of Teri McClure. Charlene Thomas joins the UPS Management Committee, the company’s senior-most leadership group, and will report to UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.

“Charlene’s vast and diverse experience throughout her 30-year career at UPS ensures that she will be well positioned to guide our transformation initiatives that focus on optimizing talent, leadership and culture,” said UPS Chairman and CEO, David Abney. “She will be instrumental in supporting and driving the execution of UPS’s enterprise strategy.”

Charlene began her career at UPS in 1989 and has progressed through successive leadership roles at the company. She has extensive operations experience, including management roles in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the Metro Philadelphia District, and as a package division manager in Baltimore and operations manager for the Alabama District.

Charlene also served in roles in global marketing, and in corporate learning and talent development as the U.S. operations training director.

Later in her career at UPS, Charlene joined the Desert Mountain District as the West Operations package operations manager. Charlene was subsequently promoted to President, Mid-South District, and later, President of the Atlantic District and later, President, West Region.

Charlene served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee and as an executive board member for Habitat for Humanity. She is currently on the board of the Orangewood Foundation. Charlene earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Temple University and an MBA from Eastern University.

Teri McClure has been with UPS for nearly 25 years, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President of Labor Relations.

“Over the course of her career, Teri worked to support the expansion of the business, drive the implementation of more efficient policies and procedures, support our unique UPS culture, and enhance positive employee relations,” said David Abney. “Teri has contributed exceptional judgment, forward thinking, and an unwavering commitment to our people and our company. We thank her immensely, and wish her success in all her future endeavors.”

Teri began her UPS career in 1995 as an attorney and was promoted to Vice President of the Labor and Employment practice area in 1998. In 2003, Teri was named President, Central Florida District, and later held roles in Supply Chain Solutions, Logistics and Distribution, and served as Vice President, Corporate Compliance.

In 2006, Teri became the first African-American Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at UPS. She assumed the role of Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President of Labor in 2015.

Teri is a member of various bar associations and serves on the board of trustees of The UPS Foundation. She serves as board trustee for both the Annie E. Casey Foundation and United Way Worldwide. Teri is also on the board of directors for Lennar Corporation, GMS, Inc., Heart for Africa and City of Refuge, Inc.

Teri received the 2014 General Counsel of the Year Pathfinder Award from the National Bar Association and the 2013 Exemplar Award from National Legal Aid & Defender Association. A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Teri earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing and Economics from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and a Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta.

