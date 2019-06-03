New Permanent Representative of Zambia presents credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Martha Lungu Mwitumwa, the new Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented her credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Prior to her appointment to Geneva, Ms. Mwitumwa had been serving as the Director for State functions, protocol and public relations since February 2017. She was Director for gender in development at the Ministry of Gender and Child Development from February 2016 to February 2017. She was Director for personal to holder salary scale at the gender in development department at the Ministry from May 2015 to January 2016.

Between September 2009 to May 2012, Ms. Mwitumwa was a district administrative officer and then a district commissioner in a number of districts in Zambia. She started her career as a school teacher.

Ms. Mwitumwa has a Master’s degree in gender studies from the University of Zambia (2006-2011), and a Bachelor of Art degree, with a double major in English language and in religious studies, from the same University (1998 to 2004). Born on 31 December 1966, Ms. Mwitumwa is married with three children.



