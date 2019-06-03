SetPoint Medical to Present Results From The U.S. Pilot Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients at European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2019

VALENCIA, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that results from its U.S. pilot Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR), taking place June 12-15, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.



The U.S. pilot study is a multi-center, double-blind, randomized trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of SetPoint’s proprietary miniaturized microregulator device for the treatment of drug refractory RA patients. SetPoint completed enrollment of the trial in October 2018 and will present results through the 12 week primary endpoint of the study.

Details of the presentations include:

First-in-Human Study of Novel Implanted Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device to Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

Late-Breaking Abstract: LB0009

Presenter: Mark C. Genovese, MD

Oral Presentation: Saturday, June 15 th 8:36 – 8:42 a.m. CEST in Hall 7B

8:36 – 8:42 a.m. CEST in Hall 7B Poster Presentation: Saturday, June 15th 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CEST in Hall 10, Poster area

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. Current investors in the company include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Morgenthaler Ventures, Topspin Partners, sightline Partners, glaxosmithkline’s Action Potential Venture Capital and Boston Scientific as well as an additional undisclosed strategic investor (leading medical device company). For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

