APTIM Names Gerard (Gerry) Decker Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM today announced that Gerard (Gerry) Decker has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Decker is a seasoned industry executive, having served in numerous operational, business development, and executive leadership roles.

“I’ve known Gerry for several years and I’m very excited to reunite with him to build a powerhouse Business Development organization driving growth in both the public and private segments of our business,” said Mike Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of APTIM.

Over a 32-year career, Mr. Decker’s background of executive leadership roles includes Chief Growth Officer for Alion, President, COO, and SVP for Business Development at federally-focused companies, including DynCorp, CSC, and McNeil Technologies. He has extensive experience working across the Federal Government, especially within the national security and intelligence communities.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider of integrated maintenance services, environmental engineering and remediation, infrastructure EPC services, program management, and disaster response and recovery for private sector and government customers.





Laura Johnson APTIM 832-823-2805 laura.johnson@aptim.com

